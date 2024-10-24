WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kyle Fletcher Makes Bold Statement, Distances Himself From Will Ospreay With Dramatic AEW Promo

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2024

Kyle Fletcher is determined to distance himself from Will Ospreay, going to great lengths to prove the point.

This was evident both in his actions and words during their recent encounter in the ring and more so during the October 23 episode of AEW Dynamite in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In his segment on the 10/23 AEW Dynamite show, Fletcher, accompanied by Don Callis, delivered a powerful promo explaining his heel turn on his longtime friend Ospreay. Fletcher emphatically declared that he is “nothing like” Ospreay.

Taking things further, Fletcher pulled out hair clippers and dramatically shaved his head in the ring while shouting, “I am nothing like you!”

To cap off the statement, Fletcher issued a challenge for Ospreay to meet him in the ring next week, insisting the fight take place even if Ospreay is not medically cleared to compete.


