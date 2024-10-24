AEW Shockwave Could Join FOX as Rampage Faces Uncertain Future

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An update has surfaced regarding AEW's upcoming show, AEW Shockwave.

Recent reports have revealed that AEW is planning to add Shockwave to its lineup alongside Dynamite and Collision, both of which will continue under AEW’s new deal with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD). However, Rampage is expected to be removed from AEW's schedule in 2025.

With WBD's exclusivity no longer a concern, discussions have begun about where AEW Shockwave might air. One of the networks rumored to be a potential home for the show is FOX, though no official deal has been confirmed.

As for AEW Rampage, there has been talk of exploring other networks or streaming platforms in early summer 2025 to potentially keep it going.

AEW’s 2025 schedule currently includes Dynamite, Collision, and ROH programming. Rampage and Battle of the Belts are not expected to continue, and Shockwave remains in development with discussions ongoing.