Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, October 16, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on TBS with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On tap for tonight's show Jon Moxley to appear, Kyle Fletcher to speak, House of Black in action, Kamille vs. Queen Aminata, and HOOK will "handle" Taz’s attacker(s).

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin, Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho in a "Ladder War" for the ROH title, Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (OCTOBER 23, 2024): SALT LAKE CITY, UT.

Big Bang Theory is in the rear view mirror and now it's time for this week's show!

Jon Moxley Kicks Things Off With Another Message About New Era

This week's show opens up with another video package narrated by Jon Moxley, with highlights being shown of the carnage he and the rest of his crew have been causing since WrestleDream.

He ends by stating, "Just a little piece of someone will be destroyed forever, but for their own good. For the greater good. Always for the greater good."

When the package wraps up, he hops in the back of a pickup truck with the rest of his crew and they drive off. We then shoot outside the arena in Salt Lake City, where we see a bunch of AEW talent standing together with weapons, seemingly waiting on their arrival.

Jay White Gains Measure Of Revenge On Hangman Page

Inside the arena, Excalibur and Matt Menard welcome us to the show and shows some clips before Tony Schiavone, who is in the ring, introduces his guest at this time. Out comes Hangman Page. Schiavone asks where his mind is at. Page brings up his match with Jay White, attacking Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn.

As he continues to talk, Colten Gunn appears from behind and tries attacking Hangman. He knocks him down and out of the ring, but Hangman, now limping, begins taking over. He brings Gunn in the ring, takes his belt off and proceeds to choke him with it until the theme for Bang Bang Gang hits.

Out comes Jay White and Juice Robinson. White takes Page down and hits him a few times until he rolls out of the ring. The commentators again point out that Hangman is noticeably limping. White gets on the mic and says Hangman can hobble away but he can't hide. He can't hide the leg from him. He knows how much it hurts him. He knows it also hurts him that he's got his number.

Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin

We cut to a video package featuring comments from Sammy Guevara and the duo of Shelton Benjamin and MVP ahead of the scheduled Guevara-Benjamin bout tonight. MVP teases an agenda. "We've done it before, and we'll do it again."

The package wraps up, we return inside the Maverik Center, and out comes "The Spanish God." One-half of the ROH World Tag-Team Champions heads to the ring for our first match of the evening.

Now the theme for Shelton Benjamin hits and out he comes accompanied by MVP. He settles inside the squared circle, the bell sounds and this one gets officially off-and-running, Benjamin shows off his powerhouse abilities and sends Guevara flying straight out of the gate.

Guevara starts to fight back, but his comeback is immediately cut short. Benjamin hits another high spot and settles back into a comfortable offensive lead, as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, Benjamin is still moving slow and easily handling Guevara. Benjamin hits a few more big power moves after a well-timed super kick, and following an exploder suplex he gets the pin for the easy win.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

Mariah May, Anna Jay Brawl Backstage

Backstage, we see "The Glamour" Mariah May being interviewed by Renee Paquette, when she grabs a suitcase, opens it and throws all the clothes and junk in it down the hallway. Paquette asks why she did that to her stuff. May says it's not hers. Anna Jay comes up and the two end up in a brief pull-apart brawl.

Kyle Fletcher Is Nothing Like Will Ospreay

Inside the arena,. Tony Schiavone is back in the ring with a microphone. He brings up Kyle Fletcher's actions related to Will Ospreay and then introduces Fletcher. Out he comes with Don Callis to boos from the Salt Lake City crowd.

Callis starts by saying Fletcher has something to say. Fletcher proceeds to talk for several minutes about how he's nothing like Ospreay. He challenges him to a fight on next week's show and says he will ignore doctor's orders and fight him. He shaves his own head in the ring while screaming, "I am nothing like you!"

The Hurt Syndicate Approaches Ricochet

We head to a commercial break after the Kyle Fletcher segment. When we return, we see Ricochet backstage for a brief interview, when MVP and Shelton Benjamin walk up. They mention how they have a rocky history, but they hand him a business card anyways.

Lance Archer & Brian Cage In Action

Back inside the arena, Don Callis is on commentary as Lance Archer and Brian Cage make their way out for a match against a team already in the ring waiting for them. The bell sounds and off we go.

About a minute and change later, the bell sounds again. Moral of the story? Archer and Cage are a big scary new team on the scene. We head to another commercial break after the quick squash match.

Winners: Lance Archer & Brian Cage

ROH Championship Ladder War

Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

When we return from the break, we see an update on all of the talent hanging around outside the building waiting on Jon Moxley and his crew to arrive. Orange Cassidy is given a big speech by Chuck Taylor about stepping up into a leadership role.

Back inside the arena, Chris Jericho's theme hits and out he comes for the scheduled "Ladder War" for the ROH World Championship. After he settles in the ring, we hear "Reach for the Sky, boy!" and out comes the reigning champion, Mark Briscoe.

Briscoe throws a ladder in the ring and the war is officially off-and-running straight out of the gate. The two end up on the floor quickly, where Briscoe hits a big suplex onto the ring steps. After a few spots with the ladder, we see Jericho take over on offense.

Briscoe gets a bad cut near his eye and the bleeding begins, as the match shifts gears and heads into a picture-in-picture commercial break. When we return, we see more insanity with the table until Briscoe hits a Jay Driller and Froggy Bow.

It seems like he's got it won, but Big Bill chokeslams him and carries Jericho up the ladder on his shoulders for the win. We have a new ROH Champion. After the match, Tomohiro Ishii returns and stares down Jericho from the ramp.

Winner and NEW ROH Champion: Chris Jericho

Adam Cole Must Jump Through Hoops For Fight With MJF

After a video package for Kris Statlander, we return inside the arena where the theme for Adam Cole hits. Out he comes to the ring for the next segment of the show.

He begins to ask who is ready for story time with Adam Cole, bay-bay, but before he can finish, he is cut off by the loud sounds of someone shouting "ADAM! ADAM!"

Of course this is Roderick Strong, no neck brace or neck health awareness speech, and his pals from The Undisputed Kingdom. He mentions he gave Cole last week because he knew he had stuff to get off his chest, but they too know the real MJF.

They say they all started this together and will finish it the same way. Cole mouths the words "You're damn right" off-mic, and then responds into the mic by saying as much. MJF appears on the big screen getting a massage from a dime-piece model.

He makes it clear he'll give any of them a match. Whoever can win three matches in a row gets a match with MJF. They seem to be fine with that. We head to another commercial break.

The House Of Black vs. Kevin Koa, Jaden Monroe & Pirata De La Muerte

Penelope Ford is shown talking trash about Jamie Hayter and when she's done, Hayter is standing by with Renee Paquette. Hayter says she worked for everything she's got and talks trash back to Ford.

Back inside the arena, The House of Black are introduced and the winningest trios combination in AEW history with 25 victories make their way to the ring for the next match of the evening.

Already in the ring are their opponents. A graphic is shown on screen, thankfully, so here's their names -- Kevin Koa, Jaden Monroe & Pirata De La Muerte. Malakai Black starts things off for his team and with his first move, hits his End Game finisher.

He smiles at the other two members of the opposition that are still conscious. They each take turns hitting showcase spots on the other two and then Buddy Matthews hits a stomp for the easy victory. After the match, Matthews challenges Adam Cole to a match next week. Backstage, Cole asks Matthews about the call-out. Matthews calls him fragile.

Winners: The House Of Black

Kamille vs. Queen Aminata

Back inside the arena. Kamille is introduced and makes her way out accompanied by Mercedes Mone. Her opponent, Queen Aminata, makes her way out and the bell sound to get this one started.

After some initial back-and-forth action, we shift gears and head into a quick mid-match commercial break as the bout continues. When we return, we see Aminata faring well, but ultimately Kamille gets the win.

Once the match wraps up, we see Kamille and Mone celebrating when Kris Statlander makes her way out. She and Kamille go face-to-face and a brawl starts. Statlander is doing well, until Mone and Kamille double-team her and leave her laying.

Winner: Kamille

HOOK "Handled" By Taz's Attackers

We shoot outside and see everyone waiting for Jon Moxley and company, when instead, Christian Cage and The Patriarchy show up. Inside the arena, they head to the ring, as does Kip Sabian.

Backstage, HOOK is shown with a mean-mug walking with a purpose. Paquette stops him and asks who Taz's attackers were. HOOK says the scumbag in the ring. Excalibur questions which one. HOOK heads out to "handle" them as promised.

HOOK hits the ring and they all look shook, but as the brawl begins, Sabian ends up blasting him from behind with a low blow. Christian scolds Sabian like a child, claiming he knows why he's been doing what he's been doing, and why he's trying to help.

He tells him to go stand in the corner. "Go in the corner! Mind your business!" They beat down HOOK some more and leave him laying. We head to another commercial break.

Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party

It's main event time!

As Private Party and Daniel Garcia make their way out for the final match of the evening, Excalibur and company point out on commentary that tonight's show will feature an overrun.

Yup, we're going long. As usual.

Their opponents from The Elite, including "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry and The Young Bucks make their way out to the ring. All six immediately begin brawling before the bell. When the bell does finally sound, Garcia is stomping a mudhole in Perry as he is slumped in the corner.

We head to a mid-match commercial break moments later. When we return, things continue until Private Party and Daniel Garcia pull off the upset victory. Following the match, Private Party challenge the Bucks to a rematch for the tag titles. Bucks aren't interested. Private Party says if they lose, they'll break up. The Bucks accept.

Winners: Private Party & Daniel Garcia

Jon Moxley & Company Attack

As soon as the Private Party and Bucks post-match promo segment wraps up, Private Party sees a live shot of the parking lot on the big screen as a car pulls up with all of the roster waiting to fight.

Out pops Marina Shafir by herself. From behind in the ring, Moxley's crew attacks and beats down everyone in sight. Moxley comes out wearing all black from head-to-toe, and beats down Chuck Taylor. He puts his injured foot / leg in a chair and further injures it.

The talent hits the scene and Orange Cassidy is shown in super tight close-up shots looking as serious as he has ever looked before as security and officials load Taylor up on a stretcher. Cassidy looks a mixture of scared, nervous, pissed and seething with anger. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!