WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Bron Breakker Set to Face Sheamus in WWE Speed Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 23, 2024

Bron Breakker Set to Face Sheamus in WWE Speed Tournament

A hard-hitting matchup against Sheamus awaits Bron Breakker in the next round of the WWE Speed number one contender’s tournament.

Breakker advanced in the tournament with a first-round victory over Cruz Del Toro on this week's WWE Speed episode. Just over a minute into the match, Breakker avoided a Phoenix Splash and connected with a spear to secure the win.

Sheamus vs. Breakker is the first matchup set for the next round of the tournament, which began last week with Sheamus defeating Giovanni Vinci.

Next Wednesday (October 30), the first round continues with Dragon Lee facing NXT wrestler Tavion Heights. The only remaining first-round match after that is Akira Tozawa vs. NXT’s Riley Osborne. The tournament winner will earn the next shot against WWE Speed Champion Andrade, who has held the title since June and made three successful defenses.

Additionally, Breakker recently reclaimed the Intercontinental title on Raw this Monday by defeating Jey Uso, with The Bloodline's interference contributing to Uso's loss.


Tags: #wwe #bron breakker #wwe speed #speed

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89939/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π