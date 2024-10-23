Bron Breakker Set to Face Sheamus in WWE Speed Tournament

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A hard-hitting matchup against Sheamus awaits Bron Breakker in the next round of the WWE Speed number one contender’s tournament.

Breakker advanced in the tournament with a first-round victory over Cruz Del Toro on this week's WWE Speed episode. Just over a minute into the match, Breakker avoided a Phoenix Splash and connected with a spear to secure the win.

Sheamus vs. Breakker is the first matchup set for the next round of the tournament, which began last week with Sheamus defeating Giovanni Vinci.

Next Wednesday (October 30), the first round continues with Dragon Lee facing NXT wrestler Tavion Heights. The only remaining first-round match after that is Akira Tozawa vs. NXT’s Riley Osborne. The tournament winner will earn the next shot against WWE Speed Champion Andrade, who has held the title since June and made three successful defenses.

Additionally, Breakker recently reclaimed the Intercontinental title on Raw this Monday by defeating Jey Uso, with The Bloodline's interference contributing to Uso's loss.