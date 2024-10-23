New Lawsuit Filed Against WWE and McMahon Family Over Ring Boys' Sexual Abuse Claims

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new lawsuit has been filed against WWE, Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, and TKO Group Holdings related to the "Ring Boys" who survived sexual abuse.

The lawsuit, which includes survivors identified as John Does 1-5, alleges that these young boys were hired by Melvin Phillips Jr. to assist with errands and fulfill the needs of WWE higher-ups.

The suit asserts, “The underaged Ring Boys were groomed, exploited, and sexually abused by Phillips, who targeted children from broken homes. His sexual assaults occurred not only at wrestling venues but also in hotel rooms and other locations where Phillips would shuttle the boys in plain sight. Defendants were fully aware of the systemic and pervasive abuse and did nothing to prevent or stop it.”

The case was filed earlier this week in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, MD, by attorneys Greg Gutzler, Mark DiCello, Bobby DiCello, Adam Prom, Emma Bruder of DiCello Levitt, and William H. “Billy” Murphy, Jr. of Murphy, Falcon & Murphy.

The official statement on the lawsuit reveals that DiCello Levitt and Murphy, Falcon & Murphy have initiated legal action against WWE, Vince K. McMahon, Linda McMahon, and TKO Group Holdings on behalf of the survivors.

BALTIMORE, October 23, 2024—The lawsuit alleges that the defendants allowed an environment in which the abuse of underaged boys employed by WWE could flourish.

The underaged Ring Boys were exploited by Phillips, who was known to target vulnerable children. The sexual abuse reportedly took place in various settings, including wrestling venues and hotel rooms, and the defendants are accused of failing to act against this widespread abuse. The FBI has previously identified at least ten Ring Boys who were abused by Phillips, suggesting that many more may have been affected over the years.

“Thanks to the bravery of our clients, we finally have a chance to hold accountable those who allowed and enabled the open, rampant sexual abuse of these young boys,” said Greg Gutzler, a partner at DiCello Levitt leading the litigation. “That so many were aware of the sexual abuse of the Ring Boys and did nothing to prevent or stop it is simply unconscionable.”

Recent developments, including the filing of Grant v. WWE, et al., No. 24-cv-90 (D. Conn.), TKO's acquisition of WWE, and Vince McMahon's ouster as CEO, have shed light on the McMahons' awareness of the abuse. The survivors are now pursuing justice, empowered by recent changes in sex abuse laws.

“The WWE and McMahons had a responsibility to these underaged boys, and they failed them in the worst way possible. We will vigorously fight to uncover the truth about this systemic, insidious, and life-altering abuse,” stated Mark DiCello, founding partner of DiCello Levitt. “We commend our clients for their bravery in coming forward and promise to relentlessly seek justice for them.”

“These survivors are profiles in courage. One third of child sex abuse victims never come forward due to shame, humiliation, trauma, and physical and psychological injuries,” remarked Professor Marci Hamilton, founder and CEO of CHILD USA. “Sadly, we know that 1 in 5 girls and 1 in 13 boys will be sexually abused before the age of 18. CHILD USA is advocating for statute of limitations reform to hold perpetrators accountable in cases of delayed disclosure. Thanks to the Maryland window we fought for, these brave survivors can seek justice.”

The case was filed in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, MD, with a copy of the complaint available. DiCello Levitt continues to champion the rights of victims of sexual abuse, discrimination, and exploitation.