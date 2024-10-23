AEW Star Hologram Announces Two-Week Absence Due to Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Aramis has sustained an injury and will be unable to participate in the Galli Lucha event scheduled for October 27th.

In a social media post, the wrestler known to AEW fans as Hologram shared that he will be sidelined for “about two weeks.” He stated,

“Hello to all my friends in Chicago and fans of GALLI Lucha Libre! This is your champion, the Musketeer of the Air, Aramis (also known as Hologram), here to share two pieces of news: one slightly good and one bad. The bad news is that I will not be able to appear on the 10/27 show. Believe me, I was looking forward to defending this title (the GALLI Indiscutible Title), but due to an injury, I will be out for some weeks. If it were up to me, I would be with you all, but I must follow medical advice and postpone my match against Beast Mortos. The slightly good news is that I won’t be out for long, just about two weeks. I will do my best to heal quickly so I can provide a great spectacle for all of you and continue to be a worthy champion. A hug from the Musketeer of The Air.”

The Beast Mortos attacked Hologram during this week’s episode of AEW Collision, a clear move to write him off television for the time being.