AEW Dynamite Preview: What to Expect from Salt Lake City

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 23, 2024

It’s Wednesday, and that means it’s time for All Elite Wrestling! Tonight at 8/7c, AEW Dynamite will be live on TBS from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Here’s what to expect in this week's two-hour prime time show:

- Jon Moxley is set to make an appearance

- Kyle Fletcher will be speaking

- The House of Black will be in action

- Kamille faces off against Queen Aminata

- HOOK is prepared to “handle” Taz’s attacker(s)

- Sammy Guevara takes on Shelton Benjamin

- Ladder War: Mark Briscoe (c) defends the ROH Title against Chris Jericho

- A tag team match featuring Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party


Tags: #aew #dynamite

