AEW Dynamite Preview: What to Expect from Salt Lake City

It’s Wednesday, and that means it’s time for All Elite Wrestling! Tonight at 8/7c, AEW Dynamite will be live on TBS from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Here’s what to expect in this week's two-hour prime time show:
- Jon Moxley is set to make an appearance
- Kyle Fletcher will be speaking
- The House of Black will be in action
- Kamille faces off against Queen Aminata
- HOOK is prepared to “handle” Taz’s attacker(s)
- Sammy Guevara takes on Shelton Benjamin
- Ladder War: Mark Briscoe (c) defends the ROH Title against Chris Jericho
- A tag team match featuring Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party
TONIGHT!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2024
What will be @JonMoxley next move? Who will survive the Ladder War and emerge with the ROH World Championship? Make sure you tune in LIVE for an EXPLOSIVE #AEWDynamite from @Maverik_Center at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/hrjm8YjURV
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com