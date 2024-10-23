Adam Cole Confirms Breakup with Britt Baker: “We Are No Longer a Couple”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Adam Cole has confirmed that his relationship with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., has officially ended, stating that they are “no longer a couple.”

Speculation regarding the status of their relationship arose during Cole's extended absence from All Elite Wrestling. In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of Sports Illustrated, he shared the following:

“We are no longer a couple. But when I say that we both still love each other and are still friends and still so supportive of each other, that could not be more true.”

Cole emphasized the mutual respect and care that remains between them: “I think the world of Britt. I want her to be as happy and successful as humanly possible, and I know she feels the exact same way about me.”

He added, “We did decide to go our separate ways, but that doesn’t mean that she will not be an incredibly important part of my life. Britt is absolutely one of my best friends. She’s someone that I love dearly and will always love dearly, and there is no ill will between me and her whatsoever."

“I don’t want anyone to ever think that me and Britt dislike each other. I think it is possible, in situations, for people who are in relationships to kind of go their separate ways, but still care about one another. The last thing I would want is fans to pick sides or anything like that.”

Cole was sidelined for more than a year after revealing he had fractured his ankle in three places and required surgery, Cole reflected on his ordeal, stating:

“Ankles and shoulders are the two things with athletes where it can make no sense whatsoever. Every now and then, there are freak accidents or freak incidents that happen.”

He recounted the shocking news he received about his injury: “The first piece of news that I heard was, your ankle is way worse than we anticipated. You have to get another surgery in seven days. So, not only did I have to get double the amount of screws in my ankle, but also, I had to get someone else’s bone put into my ankle because the bone piece within my ankle just completely disintegrated. Incredibly thankful to [the donor] and the family. It’s certainly a better option. I definitely notice a difference in my left ankle as opposed to my right one, but I think that comes with the territory.”