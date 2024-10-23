WWE NXT GM Ava Confirms Major Change for Halloween Havoc Title Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The head of WWE NXT has announced a significant decision regarding a title match at Halloween Havoc 2024.

WWE NXT General Manager Ava took to social media after Tuesday night's show to deliver the news.

“Tony D’Angelo requested that the North American Championship Table, Ladders and Scares Match this Sunday at Halloween Havoc be determined by pinfall – with tables, ladders, and chairs permitted as weapons,” Ava stated on X. “Following tonight’s events and Oba’s actions… request granted!”

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 is set to occur this Sunday, October 27, at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.