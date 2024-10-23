WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE NXT GM Ava Confirms Major Change for Halloween Havoc Title Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 23, 2024

WWE NXT GM Ava Confirms Major Change for Halloween Havoc Title Match

The head of WWE NXT has announced a significant decision regarding a title match at Halloween Havoc 2024.

WWE NXT General Manager Ava took to social media after Tuesday night's show to deliver the news.

“Tony D’Angelo requested that the North American Championship Table, Ladders and Scares Match this Sunday at Halloween Havoc be determined by pinfall – with tables, ladders, and chairs permitted as weapons,” Ava stated on X. “Following tonight’s events and Oba’s actions… request granted!”

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 is set to occur this Sunday, October 27, at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #halloween havoc #ava

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89932/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π