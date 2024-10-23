Ambulance Match Set for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024

The card for this year's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc is steadily coming together.
On the October 22 episode of WWE NXT, which aired on The CW Network, Andre Chase delivered a video message challenging Ridge Holland to an Ambulance Match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024.
This match has now been officially confirmed for the special event, scheduled to take place at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA, on October 27, 2024.
🚑 🚑 🚑 @AndreChaseWWE just challenged @RidgeWWE to an AMBULANCE MATCH at #HalloweenHavoc! 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/E7LVCxpFbt— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2024
