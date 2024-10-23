WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Ambulance Match Set for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 23, 2024

Ambulance Match Set for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024

The card for this year's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc is steadily coming together.

On the October 22 episode of WWE NXT, which aired on The CW Network, Andre Chase delivered a video message challenging Ridge Holland to an Ambulance Match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024.

This match has now been officially confirmed for the special event, scheduled to take place at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA, on October 27, 2024.

WWE NXT Results (October 22nd, 2024)

The final NXT before Halloween Havoc opens with Trick Williams and Ethan Page arriving to the arena. We also see Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 23, 2024 02:37PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #halloween havoc

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89930/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π