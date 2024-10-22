Potential SPOILER Regarding Top Star's Return at AEW Dynamite on 10/23 in Salt Lake City, UT

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

A wrestler's return may be on the horizon for this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

As fans gear up for the upcoming episode, set to air at 8/7c on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, Powerhouse Hobbs has been spotted in the vicinity.

In recent weeks, Hobbs has stated that he has been medically cleared to compete after an extended period on the sidelines due to injury.

Although he has been seen backstage at various AEW and ROH events while recovering, his presence in the area does not guarantee that he will make his comeback on the 10/23 show.

However, it is anticipated that Hobbs will return to AEW in the near future.