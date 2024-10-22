“No Chance”: Jonathan Coachman on His Changed View of Vince McMahon

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman recently appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” discussing various topics, including a memorable Christmas Eve incident involving former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Coachman recounted how McMahon once called him to return to Connecticut from Kansas to film a skit, emphasizing McMahon's focus on his own interests over those of others.

“I saw Vince McMahon, when we were shooting skits, he was a very nice man. He would do things very quietly to take care of a lot of guys that were getting older that couldn’t make a living on their own, and you couldn’t walk into a bank after being a WWE Superstar and ask for a job. The other part of Vince, though, is he doesn’t care. He doesn’t care about you; he doesn’t care about your family. There was one time where I was home on Christmas Eve and I got a call to fly back to Connecticut from Kansas because Vince wanted to shoot a skit to be in a show on Monday so that he could spend time with his family. That’s the Vince I think I remember the most. As long as it was good for him and the company, he didn’t care about the fact that we were with our parents or with our kids or with our families. Certainly, as I look back, a guy that I used to respect and was incredibly loyal to, I would never be that guy today for him. No chance.”

You can check out Coachman’s comments in the video below.