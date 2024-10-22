WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Battle of the Belts XII on October 19 Records Lowest Ratings and Viewership in Series History

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 22, 2024

The AEW ratings struggles persist.

Following a series of record-low ratings for AEW Rampage in recent weeks, AEW Battle of the Belts faced a similar downturn.

The AEW Battle of the Belts XII special event, which aired after AEW Collision on TNT at 10/9c on Saturday night, October 19, 2024, achieved the lowest viewership in the history of the 12-show series.

On October 19, AEW BOTB XII attracted just 304,000 viewers from Stockton, California. This marks a slight decline from the previous low of 308,000 viewers for the last AEW Battle of the Belts show in July.

The one-hour special on October 19 also garnered a 0.08 rating in the crucial 18-to-49 demographic, down from the previous low of 0.09 recorded for AEW BOTB XI back in July.

Below is the complete viewership history for all 12 AEW Battle of the Belts specials on TNT:

  • AEW Battle Of The Belts I (1/8/22): 704,000 viewers
  • AEW Battle Of The Belts II (4/16/22): 527,000 viewers
  • AEW Battle Of The Belts III (8/6/22): 437,000 viewers
  • AEW Battle Of The Belts IV (10/7/22): 317,000 viewers
  • AEW Battle Of The Belts V (1/6/23): 409,000 viewers
  • AEW Battle Of The Belts VI (4/7/23): 415,000 viewers
  • AEW Battle Of The Belts VII (7/15/23): 524,000 viewers
  • AEW Battle Of The Belts VIII (10/21/23): 397,000 viewers
  • AEW Battle Of The Belts IX (1/13/24): 351,000 viewers
  • AEW Battle Of The Belts X (4/13/24): 422,000 viewers
  • AEW Battle Of The Belts XI (7/27/24): 308,000 viewers
  • AEW Battle Of The Belts XII (10/19/24): 304,000 viewers

https://wrestlr.me/89925/  

