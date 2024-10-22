WWE Teams Up with NBA for Exclusive Legacy Title Belts

WWE are now offering officially licensed NBA Legacy WWE Title belts.
In anticipation of the 2024-25 NBA Season, WWE has unveiled a new partnership with the premier name in basketball, introducing special NBA Legacy WWE Championships on Tuesday.
WWE.com shared the following announcement:
Officially licensed NBA Legacy WWE Title belts available ahead of 2024-25 Season
October 22, 2024 – NBA-inspired WWE legacy title belts featuring the official colors and branding of all 30 teams are available ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season as part of a multi-year licensing deal struck by The National Basketball Association (NBA) and WWE.
The line of officially licensed NBA products can be purchased at NBAStore.com, WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com. The WWE legacy title belts feature custom side plates emblazoned with the logo and official markings of each team.
The 79th NBA regular season will tip off tonight and conclude on Sunday, April 13, 2025.
