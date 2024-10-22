WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Tonight: Preview for the Show in Orlando, FL (

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 22, 2024

The path to WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 intensifies tonight.

WWE NXT is set to air at 8/7c on The CW Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE has confirmed four exciting matches along with several segments for the show.

Here’s what to expect from the October 22 episode of NXT on CW:

- Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Damage CTRL

- Fatal Influence vs. Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia

- NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Cole Custer will make an appearance

- Oba Femi vs. Luca Crusifino

- Trick Williams and Ethan Page will speak in anticipation of Halloween Havoc

- Jaida Parker vs. Tatum Paxley


