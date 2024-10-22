WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Adds Major Match to Crown Jewel 2024 Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 22, 2024

During the October 21 episode of WWE Raw, held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, chaos ensued as Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and "Big" Bronson Reed clashed in three separate intense brawls.

After the final confrontation, WWE Raw General Manager intervened to make it official: Rollins will face Reed at WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

In addition to this newly announced match, two championship bouts have been confirmed for the event as part of Riyadh Season. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will take on Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, while WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan is set to defend her title against Nia Jax.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 is scheduled for November 2, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.


