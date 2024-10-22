WWE Adds Major Match to Crown Jewel 2024 Lineup

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the October 21 episode of WWE Raw, held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, chaos ensued as Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and "Big" Bronson Reed clashed in three separate intense brawls.

After the final confrontation, WWE Raw General Manager intervened to make it official: Rollins will face Reed at WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

In addition to this newly announced match, two championship bouts have been confirmed for the event as part of Riyadh Season. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will take on Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, while WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan is set to defend her title against Nia Jax.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 is scheduled for November 2, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.