Jon Moxley Set to Appear with a Warning Label on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley's Appearances Now Come With a Literal Warning
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has officially confirmed the appearance of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, scheduled for October 23, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
In their announcement, AEW emphasized Moxley's unpredictable and dangerous presence with a concise message: “WARNING: Mox is here.” This promotes Moxley's new, more dangerous persona, which fans can expect to witness during the two-hour weekly broadcast of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
With that, here's the updated lineup for the 10/23 AEW Dynamite:
ROH World Title Ladder War: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho
Kyle Fletcher set to speak
Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party
HOOK promises to deal with Taz's attackers
House of Black vs. TBD
Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin
Kamille vs. Queen Aminata
Jon Moxley scheduled to appear
