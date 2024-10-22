Bron Breakker Claims Second WWE Intercontinental Championship on Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bron Breakker is the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

In the main event of this week’s RAW, Breakker defeated Jey Uso to capture the title, following interference from The Bloodline. As the match neared its conclusion, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa got involved, with Solo claiming he was only trying to assist Jey. However, Jey made it clear he didn’t want their help.

During a pivotal moment, Breakker aimed for Uso but accidentally clotheslined Jacob Fatu. Fatu later retaliated by superkicking Uso and delivering a Samoan Drop through the announce table. This allowed Breakker to capitalize, dragging Uso back into the ring and hitting a devastating spear to secure the victory.

Jey Uso's reign as Intercontinental Champion ends after 27 days, marking Breakker's second run with the prestigious title.