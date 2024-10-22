WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Bron Breakker Claims Second WWE Intercontinental Championship on Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 22, 2024

Bron Breakker Claims Second WWE Intercontinental Championship on Raw

Bron Breakker is the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

In the main event of this week’s RAW, Breakker defeated Jey Uso to capture the title, following interference from The Bloodline. As the match neared its conclusion, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa got involved, with Solo claiming he was only trying to assist Jey. However, Jey made it clear he didn’t want their help.

During a pivotal moment, Breakker aimed for Uso but accidentally clotheslined Jacob Fatu. Fatu later retaliated by superkicking Uso and delivering a Samoan Drop through the announce table. This allowed Breakker to capitalize, dragging Uso back into the ring and hitting a devastating spear to secure the victory.

Jey Uso's reign as Intercontinental Champion ends after 27 days, marking Breakker's second run with the prestigious title.


Tags: #wwe #raw #bron breakker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89918/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π