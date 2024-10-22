Lilian Garcia Returns to WWE Raw

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia made her highly anticipated return on the Monday, October 21, 2024, episode of WWE Raw, live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Before the show went live, WWE captured footage of Garcia’s grand entrance, where she was welcomed warmly by the crowd and took a moment to address fans at ringside.

However, during her first official announcement back, Garcia experienced a slip-up, fumbling her words while introducing the WWE Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament match featuring New Day vs. AOP in the opening bout...Who could blame her, given the nerves involved!