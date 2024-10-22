WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lilian Garcia Returns to WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 22, 2024

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia made her highly anticipated return on the Monday, October 21, 2024, episode of WWE Raw, live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Before the show went live, WWE captured footage of Garcia’s grand entrance, where she was welcomed warmly by the crowd and took a moment to address fans at ringside.

However, during her first official announcement back, Garcia experienced a slip-up, fumbling her words while introducing the WWE Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament match featuring New Day vs. AOP in the opening bout...Who could blame her, given the nerves involved!

 
 

 


