WWE Monday Night RAW Results (October 21st, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight on RAW - Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee take on American Made, Seth Rollins looks to seek revenge against Bronson Reed, The New Day goes head to head to AOP in the World Tag Team No 1 Contender's Tournament, Jey Uso defends his IC Title against Bron Breakker and more!

Check back for live results when RAW starts!

The show opens with fans YEETING outside the arena and then we see Jey Uso and Bron Breakker arriving separately to the arena. We see officials bringing the Crown Jewel title into the arena. American Made is seen arriving and they run into Alpha Academy. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee arrive as well. We see Bronson Reed arriving but is taken out by Seth Rollins in the parking lot. Rollins takes out Reed and makes his way to the ring.

In the ring, Rollins calls out Reed and tells him to come down and fight. Adam Pearce and officials come out and tell Rollins to chill and officials start flying out of the back onto the ramp. Reed comes out and the security team tries to stop Reed and Rollins comes flying out of the ring with suicide dive. Rollins and Reed go at in the ring and Reed hits a Death Valley Driver and attempts a Tsunami but Rollins gets out of the way before Reed can take flight. Reed comes out of the ring and throws Rollins onto the announce table and beats on security as Rollins lays on the table. Reed throws a security guard off his shoulders on to the other guards and jumps off the barricade and Rollins moves and Reed crashes onto the announce table Tsunami-ing it. Officials and security are able to get control of what's happening and Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore then start discussing the Women's Tag ongoings.

Jackie Redmond catches up with Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane. They say they'll become the tag champs before Liv and Raquel tell Redmond to screw off and talk into the camera calling out Nia Jax. Sky and Sane interrupt Liv and challenge Raquel and Liv.

Match 1 - World Tag Team Championship No 1 Contenders Tournament: The New Day -vs- AOP w/The Final Testament



Lilian Garcia is on hand doing the introductions and she already botches the introduction by saying it's the Number One Containers match. Anyway, the bell rings and Woods and Akam start the match. Woods punches Akam and tags out. Kofi comes in and gets Akam down and covers for a two count and then unleashes a bunch of combos. He tags out to Woods who comes off the top rope and splashes Akam. Woods works on Akam's arm and tags out to Kofi. Kofi comes off the top rope onto Akam's left arm. Kofi continues to work on Akam's arm and gets him in the corner and hits a chop. Kofi tags out Wooods and Woods comes off the top rope with a double axe handle. Akam is able to slam Woods on the mat and he rolls out of the ring, outside the ring Karrion Kross barks at Woods. Rezar attacks Woods outside and we cut to commercial break.

The Miz is shown at ringside watching the match unfold and in the ring Rezar has Woods in a bearhug in the middle of the ring. Woods breaks free and tries to tag Kofi but Rezar doesn't let him until he deeks Rezar out and tags out. Kofi hits a drop kick on Rezar and uses his quickness to get the better of Rezar. Woods takes out Akam on the outside and Kofi kicks Rezar in the ring and jumps off the top turnbuckle and hammers him. Kofi hits the Boom Drop and goes for the Trouble in Paradise but Rezar catches him and hits a fallaway slam. Outside the ring, R-Truth comes out of nowhere and spears The MIz and kicks Karrion Kross distracting Rezar who is rolled up by Kofi for the win.

Winners: The New Day

R-Truth celebrates in the ring and The New Day leaves and The Final Testament comes in the ring and they beat on R-Truth. Kofi is wanting to go back and help but Woods holds him back. The lights go out and the Wyatt Sicks surround the ring when the lights come up. Nikki Cross jumps onto Scarlett off the top rope and all hell breaks loose. Miz covers himself in the middle of the ring and Paul Ellering hides in the corner. The group fights into the crowd and The Miz stands in the ring thinking he's safe and Uncle Howdy comes behind him but Paul Ellering saves The Miz and Unlce Howdy mandible claws Ellering.

Jackie Redmond is backstage talking to Adam Pearce and Bronson Reed walks up to him and Seth Rollins comes out of nowhere and attacks Reed - again, officials come and break them up.

We got back to SmackDown where Jey Uso confronts Solo Sikoa and his interaction with Roman Reigns and how everyone seems to be on opposing ends.

Cathy Kelley is backstage talking to Jey Uso and she asks about SmackDown and Uso says he has no love for his brothers right now and it is what it is, but tonight he's focused on his match with Bron Breakker.

A video package for Raquel Rodriguez plays where she talks about how she isn't allowing Rhea Ripley to get Liv's title. She tells Ripley to walk away and since Ripley won't end this, she will.

The Crown Jewel title is being escorted around backstage as well.

Match 2: Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane and Iyo Sky) -vs- Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez



Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend are at ringside for this match. The bell rings and Sky spears Morgan who tags out immediately and Rodriguez comes in. Sky jumps on Rodriguez's back and Rodriguez slams her down on the mat and attempts a suplex but Sky evades it and tags out. Sky and Sane double team Rodriguez with dropkicks. Sane gets caught up on the turnbuckle and hits a unique headscissors on Rodriguez and tags out to Sky who comes and double teams Rodriguez. They attempt a double suplex on Rodriguez but Rodriguez is too powerful and tries to squish them. Sane is tagged back in and Rodriguez clotheslines both Sane and Sky to the ground. Morgan is hugging the Crown Jewel title outside the ring and we cut to commercial break.

Back at ringside, Rodriguez is covering Sane and gets a two count. Rodriguez throws Sane on her shoulders and bends her body over her shoulders. Sane is trying to tag out but Rodriguez doesn't let her. Sane sneaks through Rodriguez legs and tags out as does Rodriguez. Sky takes down Morgan with some shots and catches her on the ropes and hits a Dragon Screw on Rodriguez on the apron. Sky hits a springboard Missile Drop kick follwoed by a Meteora and covers for a two count. Sky slams Morgan and tags in Sane. Sky throws Sane in the air and she hits an elbow on Morgan for a two count as Rodriguez breaks the count. Rodriguez spins Sane around and charges her in the corner but hits the turnbuckle. Morgan now takes advantage and starts beating on Sky. Sky uppercuts Morgan and hits a missile dropkick off the apron onto Morgan. Sky attacks Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend hits Sky and it calls for the bell.

Winners: Damage CTRL

Back in the ring, Jackson and Legend fight Sky and Sane. Legend hits the Lash Extension on Sky and Jackson gets a bulldog on Sane. Morgan and Rodriguez get in the ring and stare down the Meta-Girls and Rhea Ripley's music hits. She comes down to the ring and headbutts Rodriguez but Rodriguez isn't phased. Ripley throws Rodriguez out of the ring and starts at Morgan. Ripley gets Morgan in a Prism Trap but breaks the hold when Rodriguez tries to interfere. Ripley kicks Rodriguez out of the ring and sets up Morgan for The Riptide but Dirty Dom makes the save. Ripley throws Dom in the ring and slaps the Prism Trap on him until Rodriguez and Morgan make the save.

Backstage, Adam Pearce is on the phone and Seth Rollins approaches him but Bronson Reed attacks him. Pearce loses his mind and says they'll face each other at Crown Jewel.

Backstage, The Judgement Day is hanging out in their new clubhouse. Morgan says they need to handle the things coming at them. Dom says he might be Gunther for the world title. Rodriguez asks what Carlito does around here and is a fixer and he will fix things.

Trick Williams is shown in the crowd.

Match 3 - World Tag Team Championship No 1 Contenders Tournament: Rey Msyterio & Dragon Lee w/Zelina Vega -vs- American Made w/Chad Gable and Ivy Nile



Lee and Julius start the match and they roll around the ring grappling. Lee works on Julius' arm and bounces off the ropes and elbows him. Lee rolls up Creed and he kicks out. Rey is tagged in and LWO double team Julius Creed and take him down with drop kicks. Rey covers for a two count and Creed is able to pick up and suplex him off the mat. Brutus is tagged in and he throws Rey across the ring. Creed punches out Rey on the mat and tags in Julius. The Creed brother's try to double team Rey but he gets them both out of the ring. Lee comes in the ring and flies out of the ring suicide diving on The Creed Brothers and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Julius hits a huge back body drop on Lee sending him to the corner. Julius hits a middle rope superplex for a two count. Creed locks Lee in a headlock and Lee punches out of it. Creed hoists Lee to a gorilla press and Lee counters out with a Hurricanrana and he tags out to Rey and Julius tags in Brutus. Rey flies around the ring getting shots on Brutus and hits a West Coast pop on Brutus and then a tornado DDT for a two count. The crowd chants for 619 and Rey attempts a springboard moonsault but Brutus catches him. Brutus hits a moonsault as does Julius and they cover Rey but Lee breaks it up. In the ring, Rey sets up Julius for a 619 but Gable distracts him. Zelina Vega hits Gable with her sandal and takes out Ivy Nile with a headscissor. Rey tags out and hits the 619 on Creed and Lee comes off the top and stomps Creed for the win.

Winners: LWO

Adam Pearce is backstage with Damage CTRL and he says he will take care of what happened with Meta-Girls. They leave and Carlito comes in and asks for Dom to be the next challenger for Gunther. Pearce says if Dom can beat a former champion he will give Dom a title shot.

Jackie Redmond is backstage with Bron Breakker. She asks him if he's confident for his match seeing how Uso is also preoccupied with family drama. Breakker says this is why he will be champ again.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with Gunther. She asks Gunther about Rhodes' invitation to SmackDown. Gunther says Rhodes is messy bringing people who don't need to be involved. He says Rhodes is one of many unlike him because everything he touches turns to gold and he will be at SmackDown. Damian Priest comes by and says he has no issue with Gunther and he's going to earn his spot as Gunther's next challenger.

Match 4 - Intercontinental Title Match: Jey Uso(c) -vs- Bron Breakker



Breakker is in the ring and Uso comes out YEETING his life away. The bell rings and the men stare each other down and start with trading punches. Uso connects with a slap and sends Breakker out of the ring and we cut to commercial

Back from break, Breakker has Uso caught up in the middle rope choking him out mocking the YEETING. On the apron, Breakker tries to suplex Uso on the apron but Uso thwarts it and they go back and forth trying to suplex each other. Breakker slams Uso against the turnbuckle and hits a backstabber on Uso on the apron. Uso tumbles outside the ring and Breakker slams Uso's head into the apron and sends him in the ring. Uso is Irish whipped into the opposite turnbuckle and Breakker takes his time getting to Uso allowing Uso to connect with series of right hands. Uso comes off the rope and Breakker catches him and slams him down and covers for two and starts doing push-ups instead. Breakker punches Uso and hits a standing moonsault and covers for a two count. Breakker kicks Uso around the ring and Uso powers up and hits some right hands on Breakker. Uso runs at Breakker in the corner and climbs to the top rope and Breakker joins him and tries for a superplex. Breakker is knocked but comes running back and hits a top rope Frankensteiner and we go to another commercial.

We come back and see Breakker hoisting Uso onto the top rope. Uso pushes Breakker down and comes down and spears him and covers for a two count. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu are shown walking in the crowd. Solo shows us two tickets - so he can be there legally? Solo says he's here to help Uso when Uso confronts him. Breakker tries to cheap shot but Uso evades him and throws him in the ring. This distraction lets Breakker get the better of Uso. Uso sends Breakker outside and slams him into the ring post. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are on the other side of the ring and Uso super kicks Loa and takes out Tonga. Sikoa jumps the barricade and Uso and Sikoa have words and Breakker comes running and tries to spear Uso but Sikoa pushes him out of the way and gets speared. Fatu jumps the barricade and stands face to face just as Uso comes flying over the ropes and takes out Breakker and Fatu. Uso throws Breakker back in the ring and goes for The Uso Splash, Breakker gets his knees up. Breakker runs to hit his splash but Uso kicks him and spears him. He hits the Uso Splash and goes for the pin but gets a two count. Loa and Tonga get on the apron and officials come down and kick them to the back. Uso comes running out to spear Breakker and Fatu stops him with a superkick and a Samoan Drop onto the announce table. The ref is now back in the ring and Breakker sends Uso back to the ring and hits a spear for the win.

Winner and NEW Intercontinental Champion: Bron Breakker

Breakker celebrates in the ring, as Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu exit the ring area and the show goes off the air.