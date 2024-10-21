AEW Rampage Sees 7.5% Viewership Drop, Hits Second-Lowest Since September

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Rampage's Friday, October 18th episode on TNT drew 234,000 viewers, a 7.5% drop from the previous week and the second-lowest since September 6th.

The 18-49 demo rating hit 0.06, down 33.3%, marking the lowest ever for the show in any time slot.

Rampage faced tough competition from Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on ESPN, MLB’s League Championship on FS1 and TBS, and college football on FOX.

Year-over-year, overall viewership dropped 31.5%, while the 18-49 rating plummeted 45.5%.