AEW Rampage Sees 7.5% Viewership Drop, Hits Second-Lowest Since September

AEW Rampage's Friday, October 18th episode on TNT drew 234,000 viewers, a 7.5% drop from the previous week and the second-lowest since September 6th.
The 18-49 demo rating hit 0.06, down 33.3%, marking the lowest ever for the show in any time slot.
Rampage faced tough competition from Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on ESPN, MLB’s League Championship on FS1 and TBS, and college football on FOX.
Year-over-year, overall viewership dropped 31.5%, while the 18-49 rating plummeted 45.5%.
