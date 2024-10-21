Charly Arnolt Opens Up About Witnessing Inappropriate Behavior During WWE Tenure

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Charly Arnolt recently shared her experiences while working at WWE, during an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” Arnolt, who was previously a WWE announcer and interviewer, revealed that she had witnessed several instances of inappropriate behavior within the company. However, she explained that she chose not to report these incidents to HR.

Arnolt reflected on the work environment at WWE, mentioning that those who work there need to have a “thick skin.” She acknowledged that there were many situations where she could have reported something to HR, ranging from minor to more serious issues. Yet, she clarified that she was not the type of person to do so. She also noted that, while she was not mistreated, there were certainly things that could have raised questions for outsiders. Arnolt described WWE as a unique environment, where employees simply adapted to certain conditions, despite the unusual nature of some aspects of the job. She remarked that interviewing men in tiny Speedos was part of the role, reflecting the broader atmosphere of working with WWE.

Arnolt also shared her thoughts on working with Vince McMahon. She explained that, due to her role, she didn’t interact with McMahon frequently or have a close insight into his day-to-day operations. Typically, she received her assignments from others in the writing staff, including Michael Cole. Despite the limited interaction, Arnolt emphasized the significance of even brief exchanges with McMahon, noting that any acknowledgment from him—whether a simple "hello" or a "good job"—was meaningful. She mentioned that such moments were a form of validation for her and many others working in WWE, as McMahon’s approval was something everyone aspired to receive.