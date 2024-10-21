Donald Trump Joins The Undertaker’s Podcast for a Candid Conversation on WWE, Politics, and More

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a special episode of The Undertaker’s Podcast, Donald Trump delves into his memorable experiences in WWE and his take on the world of professional wrestling. The former president recalls his unforgettable appearance at WrestleMania and reflects on his business dealings with WWE over the years. He also praises The Undertaker’s illustrious career, emphasizing how The Deadman became an iconic figure not only in the ring but also to millions of fans worldwide.

When asked about WWE’s current stars, Trump shares his thoughts on the new generation of wrestlers while discussing his past relationship with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, hinting at the respect they have for one another despite their different paths in life.

Trump also opens up about the obstacles he faced during his presidency and how he managed to push through adversity. He contrasts his perseverance with Joe Biden, claiming that Biden was “pushed out” and that he continues to succeed despite the odds.

Shifting gears, the conversation touches on Polymarket, where Trump has found success and discusses “the chart” with Butler, offering insights into his strategies and analysis.

Trump also weighs in on the recently announced WWE + UFC partnership, lauding it as a major move for the future of combat sports. He further reminisces about his close relationship with Linda McMahon and her work within both WWE and the political sphere.

The conversation then drifts into the history of wrestling itself, with Trump noting the transformation of the company from WWF to WWE. The two men also address the Mar-a-Lago incident, where Trump offers his take on the situation.

As the podcast comes to a close, Trump speaks about the 2024 election and the role of women in sports, with a special mention of The Undertaker's daughter, whose love for athletics inspires them both.