WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Bo Dallas Reveals Bray Wyatt Hand-Picked Members of The Wyatt Sicks

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2024

Bo Dallas Reveals Bray Wyatt Hand-Picked Members of The Wyatt Sicks

The current iteration of The Wyatt Sicks comprises members who were personally selected by the late Bray Wyatt.

This revelation comes from none other than his brother, Bo Dallas.

In a recent interview with USA Today, the WWE Superstar shared insights into the group's formation and the ongoing influence of Wyatt's vision.

"Everything happening now and in the future has a part of Windham’s idea in it, if not entirely his creation," said Dallas.

When discussing the team members, Dallas revealed that Wyatt had a deep connection to each of them and was intentional in his choices.

"He wanted to work with them," Dallas explained. "He hand-picked them for reasons that are still somewhat a mystery to me. It’s like he sensed something special in each of them."

Source: usatoday.com
Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #windham rotunda #bo dalls #uncle howdy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89900/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π