Bo Dallas Reveals Bray Wyatt Hand-Picked Members of The Wyatt Sicks

The current iteration of The Wyatt Sicks comprises members who were personally selected by the late Bray Wyatt.

This revelation comes from none other than his brother, Bo Dallas.

In a recent interview with USA Today, the WWE Superstar shared insights into the group's formation and the ongoing influence of Wyatt's vision.

"Everything happening now and in the future has a part of Windham’s idea in it, if not entirely his creation," said Dallas.

When discussing the team members, Dallas revealed that Wyatt had a deep connection to each of them and was intentional in his choices.

"He wanted to work with them," Dallas explained. "He hand-picked them for reasons that are still somewhat a mystery to me. It’s like he sensed something special in each of them."