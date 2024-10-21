Keith Lee Shares Update on AEW Status, Health Concerns Persist

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Keith Lee remains under contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), but has not been seen on television since December of last year. His absence stems from health complications, which led to his withdrawal from a scheduled match against Swerve Strickland at AEW’s Worlds End event.

In a message to his supporters, Lee took to Twitter, thanking fans for their unwavering support. He shared, "I certainly don’t see them all, but I have seen many. I must take the time to say thank you. And I must take the time to tell you... we are not done. Hang in there, just like I am. Whatever it is... the time will come. Let’s move forward. Oh. And don’t forget to go vote."

Although Lee has yet to be medically cleared to return to the ring, it has been confirmed that his in-ring return remains on hold due to an undisclosed medical condition. With fans eagerly awaiting his comeback, the timeline for his return remains uncertain. As Lee continues to focus on his recovery, both he and his supporters must patiently await further developments.