WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Keith Lee Shares Update on AEW Status, Health Concerns Persist

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2024

Keith Lee Shares Update on AEW Status, Health Concerns Persist

Keith Lee remains under contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), but has not been seen on television since December of last year. His absence stems from health complications, which led to his withdrawal from a scheduled match against Swerve Strickland at AEW’s Worlds End event.

In a message to his supporters, Lee took to Twitter, thanking fans for their unwavering support. He shared, "I certainly don’t see them all, but I have seen many. I must take the time to say thank you. And I must take the time to tell you... we are not done. Hang in there, just like I am. Whatever it is... the time will come. Let’s move forward. Oh. And don’t forget to go vote."

Although Lee has yet to be medically cleared to return to the ring, it has been confirmed that his in-ring return remains on hold due to an undisclosed medical condition. With fans eagerly awaiting his comeback, the timeline for his return remains uncertain. As Lee continues to focus on his recovery, both he and his supporters must patiently await further developments.


Tags: #aew #keith lee

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89896/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π