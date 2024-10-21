ROH Champion Athena to Celebrate Record-Breaking Reign This Thursday

You are cordially invited to a special ROH Women’s World Championship Celebration honoring Athena.
Late Sunday evening, Lexy Nair took to social media to reveal an exciting new segment for this Thursday's episode of ROH On HonorClub.
“It’s my honor to invite you to The Record-Breaking Championship Celebration of your forever ROH Champion ATHENA on Thursday, October 24th! #yourewelcome,” Nair announced.
It’s my honor to invite you to The Record-Breaking Championship Celebration of your forever @ringofhonor Champion ATHENA on Thursday Oct. 24th! 🥳 https://t.co/EkXgEyAEeT #yourewelcome pic.twitter.com/itWYdPm8dv— Lexy Nair (@LexyNair) October 21, 2024
