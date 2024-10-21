Grizzled Young Veterans Issue Challenge for NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Zack Gibson and James Drake, known as The Grizzled Young Veterans, have issued a challenge for NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed. Appearing via video at today's NJPW Royal Quest event, they expressed their desire to face the Strong Tag Team Champions at the November 8 pay-per-view in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Following the video, TMDK’s Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste retained their Strong Tag Team Championships against Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii. However, NJPW has yet to confirm the match between GYV and TMDK for the upcoming Lowell event.

Haste and Nicholls, who also hold the IWGP World Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, are set to defend those titles on Monday, November 4, 2024, at NJPW Power Struggle against HENARE and Great-O-Khan.

Additionally, NJPW has announced more matches for the Fighting Spirit Unleashed event on Friday, November 8, 2024:

- NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd defends against Kosei Fujita

- A four-way number one contender’s match: Anna Jay vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD (winner earns a shot at NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone)

- KENTA vs. Ryohei Oiwa

- David Finlay vs. Kevin Knight

- Mustafa Ali vs. Lio Rush