WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Grizzled Young Veterans Issue Challenge for NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2024

Grizzled Young Veterans Issue Challenge for NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

Zack Gibson and James Drake, known as The Grizzled Young Veterans, have issued a challenge for NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed. Appearing via video at today's NJPW Royal Quest event, they expressed their desire to face the Strong Tag Team Champions at the November 8 pay-per-view in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Following the video, TMDK’s Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste retained their Strong Tag Team Championships against Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii. However, NJPW has yet to confirm the match between GYV and TMDK for the upcoming Lowell event.

Haste and Nicholls, who also hold the IWGP World Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, are set to defend those titles on Monday, November 4, 2024, at NJPW Power Struggle against HENARE and Great-O-Khan.

Additionally, NJPW has announced more matches for the Fighting Spirit Unleashed event on Friday, November 8, 2024:

- NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd defends against Kosei Fujita

- A four-way number one contender’s match: Anna Jay vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD (winner earns a shot at NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone)

- KENTA vs. Ryohei Oiwa

- David Finlay vs. Kevin Knight

- Mustafa Ali vs. Lio Rush


Tags: #njpw #fighting spiriting unleashed #royal quest #grizzled young veterans

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89894/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π