Sting Signs New Multi-Year Licensing Deal with AEW

The recently retired wrestling icon, Sting, confirmed in an interview with Kayfabe Friends that he has inked a new licensing agreement with AEW, marking the continuation of his relationship with the company after his in-ring retirement earlier this year.

“I signed a multi-year deal with AEW. Obviously, not to wrestle anymore. It’s like a licensing deal, a legends deal if you want to call it that,” Sting stated. “I’ll do appearances with them on and off, depending on what they want and all.”

Sting officially stepped away from the ring after his final match in March, where he teamed with Darby Allin in the main event of AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view. The duo defeated The Young Bucks and successfully retained the AEW Tag Team Championships. Following their victory, the titles were declared vacant.

Since retiring, Sting has kept a relatively low profile but did make a notable appearance at All In in August. During the event, he helped Darby Allin fend off The Young Bucks and Jack Perry. As AEW prepares for next year’s All In in Texas, Sting hinted at his involvement, stating on social media that he’ll be watching from “somewhere.”