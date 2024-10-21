WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricochet Shocks Fans with Surprise Appearance at MLP Forged in Excellence, Attacks Konosuke Takeshita

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2024

After Konosuke Takeshita successfully defended the AEW International title on the second night of MLP Forged in Excellence, Takeshita launched a post-match attack on his opponent, Josh Alexander. The assault was cut short when Ricochet made a surprise appearance, rushing down to the ring. Don Callis fled as Ricochet took out Takeshita with a springboard elbow. Takeshita quickly retreated, leaving Ricochet holding the AEW International title, signaling his desire for another title shot.

On Saturday’s AEW Collision, Ricochet declared in a promo that he’s never been pinned or submitted in AEW. He challenged Takeshita, stating, "He can go anywhere in the world, but I'll be waiting." Ricochet also made it clear that it didn’t matter who Takeshita brought along, even if it was Don Callis.

Takeshita, who won the AEW International title earlier this month at AEW WrestleDream by defeating Will Ospreay and Ricochet in a three-way match, secured the victory by pinning Ospreay after Kyle Fletcher betrayed Ospreay.

Takeshita continued his dominant run by defeating Speedball Mike Bailey on the first night of MLP Forged in Excellence. While the AEW International title was not on the line, Bailey would have earned a title match had he won the contest.


