Booker T Eyes Zilla Fatu as Potential Bloodline Recruit for WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2024

Could Booker T be the key to Zilla Fatu's path to WWE and possibly a new member of The Bloodline?

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and NXT color commentator discussed Zilla Fatu's journey on a recent episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, expressing his desire to help Fatu reach WWE.

"Speaking of Zilla Fatu, I feel like I need to say something about Zilla Fatu," Booker T began. "Because when my name is attached, I have to say something. Zilla is one of my students. He started with me at Reality of Wrestling over a year ago. Of course, him and I, we had our differences, and he left, came back. One thing about this business, you gotta grow, and when you're a young man, sometimes you gotta… go through those bumps in the road in order to feel like, 'Man, I wish it could be a whole lot smoother.' Of course, Zilla had an incident with GCW. I'm not sure exactly what the full details are. My thing is this, we concentrate on Reality of Wrestling, and I cannot think about anything other than trying to get that young man, Zilla, because of his talent, get him to the next level, and the next level for me, for Zilla is the WWE. That's his landing zone, that's his safe zone, the WWE, with his family. I really believe that."

Booker T further elaborated, "One thing about this business, you're gonna need people that's gonna be watching your back because you are gonna make mistakes when you're young. If everybody just turns their back on you, I don't know, that's on them. But for me, this young man, he has nothing but talent. Has he made some mistakes? Of course, we all make mistakes. But I'm definitely gonna try to back him all the way to the WWE and there beyond just because he's family. His old man is looking down on him. Reality of Wrestling is Zilla Fatu's safe zone because one thing about this business, you're gonna deal with a lot of different people, and you gotta know who to trust. At Reality of Wrestling, he's at home."

Source: Fightful for transcription
