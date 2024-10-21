Rico Constantino Reflects on AEW WrestleDream 2024 Appearance

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Rico Constantino recently shared details about his AEW WrestleDream 2024 appearance and how it came to fruition.

Speaking on a recent episode of his “Stylin'” podcast, with special guest Rob Van Dam, the former WWE Superstar discussed his guest spot alongside MxM Collection at the AEW WrestleDream 2024 event.

“Executives from AEW called, and they said their tag team, MxM Collection, needed my guidance because they were going against The Acclaimed, and guess who was Acclaimed’s manager,” Rico stated. “Saggy-ass Billy Gunn. My old client. The largest disappointment of my entire illustrious career. When I heard that, I was on the plane. They sent a private jet, I got on that, flew to Seattle, and started working with Mason and Mansoor, getting them all ready.”

Rico continued, “We’re having the match, and things got crazy, everyone spilled out, and Mansoor was reaching in the ring. I went in the ring, not doing anything, just trying to pull him up and help him get some momentum, maybe even secure a countout victory. As I was doing that, I slipped, and out of nowhere, Billy Gunn snuck up behind me. We’re not supposed to wrestle, but there he was. He starts talking disrespectfully, so I went for a spin kick. He was quick, caught my foot, kicked me in the gut, and gave me a Fameasser. The audacity of Billy Gunn to Fameasser me—saggy-ass Billy Gunn.”

Additionally, Rico reflected on the differences between the AEW locker room and the WWE locker room from his time in the 2000s.

“I went into AEW’s locker room, and it was night and day compared to WWE back in the 2000s,” Rico recalled. “Everyone was friendly, no heaviness in the air, people were actually talking and getting along. There was a lot of positivity. I saw many former WWE guys, and everyone came up to me at some point to thank me for my career and my characters. The locker room was fantastic. I met executives like Sonjay [Dutt], and Mr. Khan. He surprised me, saying, ‘I remember you from ‘American Gladiators.’ I was a fan.’ That’s 34 years ago [laughs]. Everyone thanked me for being there and appreciated my work. After 19 years, it’s nice to know people still remember and value what I did.”