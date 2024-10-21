Rob Van Dam Opens Up About WWE Legends Contract and Its Flexibility

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently shared insights about the flexibility of WWE Legends contracts, following a wave of congratulations he received—despite signing his deal years ago.

On his podcast, "1 of a Kind," Van Dam clarified that his WWE Legends deal was signed back in 2021, though it recently became news again. Below are some key highlights from his discussion.

On signing the deal in 2021:

"Yeah, I saw today that it’s news, people are congratulating me and stuff. Okay, I just liked a comment anyway. It’s what I do. They think I’m confirming something whenever I like it, but I try to like all the comments. But yeah, a lot of congratulations, and then I did mention on that one, yeah, it is true, in 2021 I did a legends deal.”

On the flexibility of a WWE Legends deal:

“I think it’s a flexible template that they have, and depending on everybody’s individual circumstances, you might say, ‘Hey, I already signed with these two video games already,’ so I think they have them excluded from it or something like that. Or if you say, ‘I want to do it, but I don’t want to give you guys exclusivity to action figures because I got five other companies that are doing it,’ then they might say, ‘Well, then we don’t want to sign you up.’ But also, they gotta pay you, even if you’re not under the contract. If they’re selling your likeness, they owe it to you anyway, but they’re not obligated to make anything new with you if you don’t have a Legends Deal.”