Maple Leaf Pro ‘Forged In Excellence’ (Night Two) Results (10/20/2024)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2024

Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling promotion held the second night of their 'Forged in Excellence' event on Sunday, delivering an action-packed card with a highly anticipated main event.

In the headline bout, Konosuke Takeshita successfully retained his AEW International Championship, defeating Josh Alexander. After the match, Ricochet made a surprise appearance, coming to Alexander's aid.

Here are the full results from the show:

- Jet Setters & Aiden Prince defeated Rocky Romero, Rohit Raju & Rohan Raja.

- QPW Qatar Championship Match: El Reverso defeated Classy Ali.

- After losing in the opening match, Rohan Raja vowed to defend his PWA Champion’s Grail at Oceanic Pro Wrestling’s December event.

- Footage aired showing Harley Cameron and Laynie Luck attacking Kylie Rae after night one.

- Kylie Rae & Miyu Yamashita defeated Laynie Luck & Harley Cameron.

- Mike Rollins triumphed over Trevor Lee, Jake Something, Stu Grayson, Alex Zayne, and Sheldon Jean.

- Mike Bailey defeated El Phantasmo.

- Harley Cameron interrupted an interview with Bully Ray and QT Marshall, quoting several Dudley Boyz’ catchphrases.

- Raj Dhesi & Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Bully Ray & QT Marshall, with Darren McCarty, who was in the audience, landing a punch on Bully Ray during the match.

- ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena defeated Gisele Shaw.

- AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita retained against Josh Alexander.