AEW Personality Criticizes The Undertaker for Hosting a "Half-Ass Horrible Podcast" and Sporting "Problematic Shirts"

During an appearance on the Eyes Up Here podcast, AEW personality RJ City praised Toni Storm’s work in AEW while taking aim at WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

“Toni Storm makes anything work, because she’s so talented and committed. I haven’t seen anyone so wrapped up in a whole thing that is unique to themselves (like Toni Storm) since, I don’t know, The Undertaker? And she’s not doing half-ass horrible podcast now. She’s not wearing weird problematic shirts and being like, ‘wrestling is not telling stories.’ Thanks, Mark. I really appreciate it.

His show is weird. The guy is weird. He’s a weird man. ‘Back in my day it was a lot better.’ I’m sorry, were you always dead? Did you start off dead? Would you like to explain that?”

RJ's comments referenced The Undertaker's stance that wrestling is not just about moves, as well as a controversial moment when Undertaker wore a “thin blue line” t-shirt in support of law enforcement.