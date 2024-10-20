Jim Cornette Slams The Undertaker and Kane for Trump Endorsement

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



In a video shared on United States presidential candidate Donald Trump’s TikTok page, The Undertaker, accompanied by Glenn “Kane” Jacobs and Trump, endorsed the candidate. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette responded to the video with strong words, stating, “Another former great wrestler on the list of alien pod people duped by the world’s most repugnant con man. Mark & Glen, you made it this long with everyone admiring you, then in the end you ruin your reputations AND try to destroy the country along with them. I’m ashamed FOR you.”

Cornette also directed a message toward Jacobs, saying, “Fuck off, Glenn, quit trying to push this criminal MAGA horseshit for your own political gain and actually do something for the country by telling the truth about Trump and his enabling filth.”