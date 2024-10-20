Tony Khan Claps Back at Wrestling Podcast Host for Calling AEW Fan “Stupid” Over Their Opinion

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

While the October 19th, 2024 edition of AEW Collision aired, wrestling podcast host JD From NY criticized a segment, stating that “nobody believes” in Daniel Garcia. When a fan countered that they believe in Garcia, JD labeled the fan as “stupid,” prompting a response from AEW President Tony Khan.

Here was the exchange:

JD: “LOL. Orange Cassidy has been overexposed. Daniel Garcia? Nobody believes in him. Private Party? Tony Khan has booked them into obscurity for 4 years. It all reeks of desperation, instead of planned long-term investment.”

Fan: “We do believe in Daniel Garcia…”

JD: “No you don’t LOL. You only believe because you’re fucking stupid to what actually is going on.”

Khan: “Why would you tell a fan that they’re stupid for just expressing their opinion? Everyone is allowed to have beliefs and opinions; it doesn’t make them stupid.”

JD: “Because I can, Tony. IT’S ALL SUBJECTIVE.”

Khan: “Yes, exactly, it’s all subjective. That’s why I’ve never called you stupid once in 5 years, despite the fact that I often disagree with your opinions.”