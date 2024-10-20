WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Claps Back at Wrestling Podcast Host for Calling AEW Fan “Stupid” Over Their Opinion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 20, 2024

While the October 19th, 2024 edition of AEW Collision aired, wrestling podcast host JD From NY criticized a segment, stating that “nobody believes” in Daniel Garcia. When a fan countered that they believe in Garcia, JD labeled the fan as “stupid,” prompting a response from AEW President Tony Khan.

Here was the exchange:

JD: “LOL. Orange Cassidy has been overexposed. Daniel Garcia? Nobody believes in him. Private Party? Tony Khan has booked them into obscurity for 4 years. It all reeks of desperation, instead of planned long-term investment.”

Fan: “We do believe in Daniel Garcia…”

JD: “No you don’t LOL. You only believe because you’re fucking stupid to what actually is going on.”

Khan: “Why would you tell a fan that they’re stupid for just expressing their opinion? Everyone is allowed to have beliefs and opinions; it doesn’t make them stupid.”

JD: “Because I can, Tony. IT’S ALL SUBJECTIVE.”

Khan: “Yes, exactly, it’s all subjective. That’s why I’ve never called you stupid once in 5 years, despite the fact that I often disagree with your opinions.”


