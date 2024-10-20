Six Former WWE Writers Accuse Vince McMahon of Hostile, Sexist Work Environment

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Six former WWE writers have come forward to accuse Vince McMahon of fostering a hostile and sexist work environment during their tenures.

A recent Rolling Stone article released on Saturday night features one former writer who spoke on the record, while the others chose to remain anonymous due to a “fear of retribution from the WWE, their former colleagues, and rabid wrestling fans.”

One writer who went on the record, Michael Leonardi, claimed he was fired for altering a skit for the 2016 Martin Luther King Jr. Day episode of Raw. In the original script, Neville (now PAC in AEW) was set to reference King’s famous “I have a dream” speech. When Leonardi objected, the line was reassigned to R-Truth. Although Leonardi's boss, Dave Kapoor, approved the change, McMahon was reportedly displeased and harshly criticized Leonardi, who was eventually let go for being “not fit for the role.”

Through a representative, McMahon denied any wrongdoing regarding this incident or the other allegations made by the writers.

“Scores of writers could share tales of what an enjoyable, creative, and freewheeling environment the WWE writers' rooms were. This handful of (obviously disgruntled) individuals aren’t representative in any way of the consensus — or of the truth,” McMahon’s team stated to Rolling Stone.

Specifically addressing Leonardi’s claims, McMahon’s spokesperson refuted his account of the incident: “The spokesperson acknowledged that McMahon had an ‘extremely hands-on approach’ with WWE scripts, adding, ‘That’s why the idea of him suggesting or approving the use of a famous Martin Luther King, Jr. quote for a punchline to be used by a white British character is so ridiculous. It simply didn’t happen.’”

The majority of the former writers who spoke with the outlet worked on both Raw and SmackDown from 2016 to 2022, with their tenures ranging from four months to five years. They described a hostile environment both on the road and within WWE’s corporate offices.

The article highlights various eccentricities of McMahon, such as his discomfort with employees sneezing near him, requiring everyone to stand when he entered a room and sit only after he did, enforcing a formal dress code with shined shoes, and making last-minute script changes.

One writer remarked on McMahon's fluctuating directives, stating, “I think Vince enjoyed the manipulation. He liked changing things. He liked keeping people on their toes. I genuinely felt like, this isn’t to benefit the show or the storyline, Vince really just enjoys making people squirm.”

McMahon specifically denied the request to stand up during the Rolling Stone interview.

The allegations also extend to other writers in positions of authority, creating an atmosphere where writers either aligned with McMahon’s methods or opposed them, effectively turning them against each other. Additional accusations included unwanted comments and physical contact among the creative staff.

One writer recounted, “They would touch me where they would have me come closer [to them]. They would pull me by my waist to come somewhere or move closer to them. I’m just super aware that it’s kind of close to my butt and most people don’t touch me by the waist ever. I thought, ‘This is strange.’”

The article details two former female writers who approached HR about the allegations, with one being fired shortly afterward. Following a Zoom call with female writers regarding these issues, the response was reportedly negative.

“After the Zoom meeting, the writers who spoke with Rolling Stone say there was an in-person meeting with the entire writers' room in which senior leadership allegedly told everyone they were ‘acting like middle schoolers’ and not to go to HR if they have any future problems.”

McMahon, who stepped down from his TKO and WWE leadership roles in 2022, is currently under federal investigation due to allegations in the Janel Grant lawsuit against him and WWE, as well as other hush money payouts he allegedly made in the past related to sexual misconduct.

None of the writers claimed to have direct knowledge of any information detailed in the Grant case.