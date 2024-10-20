New Matches and Segments Announced for AEW Dynamite as House of Black Makes History in AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

All Elite Wrestling has unveiled an exciting lineup for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, featuring several new matches and segments, including Sammy Guevara going head-to-head with Shelton Benjamin.

In addition, Kyle Fletcher will send a message directed at Will Ospreay.

Here’s the updated lineup for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite:

Ladder War for ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

The Elite (The Young Bucks & Jack Perry) vs. Private Party & Daniel Garcia

Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin

The House of Black vs. TBD

HOOK will confront the individual who attacked Taz.

Kyle Fletcher will also speak.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the House of Black made history. The trio—Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews—now holds the record for the most trios matches in AEW history.

In their latest appearance, they secured a victory over Alpha Zo, Chris Nastyy, and Olumide, marking their 25th win as a group. This achievement makes them the most successful trios team in AEW's roster.

Check out some highlights from the match below: