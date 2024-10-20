New Matches and Segments Announced for AEW Dynamite as House of Black Makes History in AEW

All Elite Wrestling has unveiled an exciting lineup for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, featuring several new matches and segments, including Sammy Guevara going head-to-head with Shelton Benjamin.
In addition, Kyle Fletcher will send a message directed at Will Ospreay.
Here’s the updated lineup for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite:
Ladder War for ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho
The Elite (The Young Bucks & Jack Perry) vs. Private Party & Daniel Garcia
Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin
The House of Black vs. TBD
HOOK will confront the individual who attacked Taz.
Kyle Fletcher will also speak.
During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the House of Black made history. The trio—Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews—now holds the record for the most trios matches in AEW history.
In their latest appearance, they secured a victory over Alpha Zo, Chris Nastyy, and Olumide, marking their 25th win as a group. This achievement makes them the most successful trios team in AEW's roster.
Check out some highlights from the match below:
The House of Black continue their reign of suffering and devastation here in #AEW!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 20, 2024
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@malakaiblxck | @Brodyxking | @SNM_Buddy pic.twitter.com/Kre2Xj9ETQ
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com