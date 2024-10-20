Bret Hart Narrates Special Video on Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Legacy,‘Forged In Excellence’ (Night One) Results

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 20, 2024

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling kicked off its ‘Forged in Excellence’ event on Friday night at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Here are the complete results from the show:

- Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson, and El Phantasmo defeated Trevor Lee, Rocky Romero, and Alex Zayne.

- QT Marshall triumphed over Bhupinder Gujjar.

- Kylie Rae emerged victorious against Laynie Luck, Taylor Rising, and Aurora Teves.

- In the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match, KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight (c) retained their titles against Aiden Prince, El Reverso, Rogue Squadron, and Brent Banks and Johnny Swinger.

- Rohan Raja became the first-ever PWA Champion’s Grail Champion by defeating Jake Something.

- In a Tables Match, Bully Ray overcame Raj Dhesi.

- Gisele Shaw bested Miyu Yamashita. If Yamashita had won, she would have been added to the ROH Women’s title match scheduled for tomorrow night.

- In an AEW International Championship Eliminator Match, Konosuke Takeshita defeated Mike Bailey.

Additionally, during the event, Bret Hart narrated a video highlighting the history of Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling promotion. The video included references to WWE legends such as Andre the Giant, Roddy Piper, Ric Flair, and Bret Hart himself.

Check out a clip of the video below: