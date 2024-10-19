Scott D’Amore Outlines Vision for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's Expansion in 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Scott D’Amore has ambitious plans for Maple Leaf Pro (MLP) in 2025. In a recent interview with SI.com’s Steven Muelhausen, he shared insights ahead of MLP's debut event, Forged in Excellence, taking place in Windsor tonight and tomorrow. D’Amore indicated that this inaugural event will act as a proof of concept, paving the way for the promotion's expansion in the coming year.

D’Amore stated:

“These are our marquee shows in 2024. It’s our proof of concept. This is us showing you what we’re going to be about. Then, our plan is really a 2025 plan. You will see some announcements coming out soon, both domestically and internationally with our partnerships and collaborations.”

He elaborated:

“I think our Q1 2025 plan is that you’re going to see a few events domestically. You will see us outside of Windsor, which has been a big question. We’ve been contacted by everybody from BC (British Columbia) to the Maritimes. Obviously, Ontario is going to be our base. But we’re looking to expand and grow Toronto, a key market in Canada that we want to get back into. Then I think we have some really exciting stuff internationally planned for Q1 of 2025. If fans tune in, see what we’ve got, and then sit back and watch the ride as we gear up for what I think will be a really awesome 2025 season.”

On night two, Konosuke Takeshita will defend his AEW International Championship against Josh Alexander. D’Amore revealed that AEW reached out regarding the title's defense during the event.

“AEW reached out to me about Takeshita and making this International title truly international,” he said. Takeshita will also compete against Mike Bailey on night one, with the stipulation that a win for Bailey will earn him a future title shot.

Raj Dhesi (formerly Jinder Mahal) will face Bully Ray in a Tables Match on night one of Forged in Excellence. He expressed excitement about collaborating with D’Amore and MLP, stating, “This is a huge opportunity for wrestling, and especially Canadian wrestling. This would be incredible if we could make this a monthly, weekly, semi-monthly type of event across Canada. I think that’s the goal. That would be an amazing thing for the wrestling business, especially in Canada.”

Dhesi added, “I’ve always wanted to work with Scott (D’Amore). I’ve never had the chance to work with him in the past, but I’m very familiar with everything that he’s done in the business, the wrestlers he’s trained, and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s resurrection is a huge achievement.”

Both nights of Forged in Excellence will be broadcast live as pay-per-views on Triller TV, with Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis providing commentary.

Night One Match Card (Saturday, October 19):

- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mike Bailey (if Bailey wins, he gets a future shot at Takeshita’s AEW International Championship)

- Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Raj Dhesi

- Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita (if Yamashita wins, she’ll be added to the ROH Women’s title match on night two)

- Rohan Raja vs. Jake Something for the inaugural PWA Champion’s Grail Championship

- Four-Way Tag Team Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight defend against Sheldon Jean & Rohit Raju, El Reverso & Aiden Prince, and Brent Banks & Johnny Swinger

- Laynie Luck vs. Taylor Rising vs. Kylie Rae vs. Aurora Teves

- Bhupinder Gujjar vs. QT Marshall (w/ Harley Cameron)

- Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson & El Phantasmo vs. Trevor Lee, Rocky Romero & Alex Zayne

Night Two Match Card (Sunday, October 20):

- AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita defends against Josh Alexander

- ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Gisele Shaw

- QPW Qatar Champion Classy Ali defends against El Reverso

- Mike Bailey vs. El Phantasmo

- Six-Way Scramble Match: Jake Something vs. Trevor Lee vs. Stu Grayson vs. Sheldon Jean vs. Mike Rollins vs. Alex Zayne