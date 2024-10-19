Lio Rush Cancels Appearance at RevPro Global Wars Due to Travel Issues

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Don’t anticipate seeing Lio Rush at the RevPro show this weekend.

As the RevPro Global Wars show approaches, AEW star Lio Rush has confirmed that he will not be in attendance due to travel complications.

“Unfortunately, due to overnight travel issues, Lio Rush will not make it to Doncaster in time for today’s show,” RevPro announced via social media. “We apologise for the late notice of this. Lio is safely in the UK now but won’t be able to make it in time.”

Rush later took to X to address the announcement regarding his absence.

“My heart sank the moment I knew I wasn’t going to make it in time for the show,” Rush wrote. “Was looking forward to this all week. I’m sure I will see you guys again very soon, but still extremely gutted.”