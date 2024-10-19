WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lio Rush Cancels Appearance at RevPro Global Wars Due to Travel Issues

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2024

Don’t anticipate seeing Lio Rush at the RevPro show this weekend.

As the RevPro Global Wars show approaches, AEW star Lio Rush has confirmed that he will not be in attendance due to travel complications.

“Unfortunately, due to overnight travel issues, Lio Rush will not make it to Doncaster in time for today’s show,” RevPro announced via social media. “We apologise for the late notice of this. Lio is safely in the UK now but won’t be able to make it in time.”

Rush later took to X to address the announcement regarding his absence.

“My heart sank the moment I knew I wasn’t going to make it in time for the show,” Rush wrote. “Was looking forward to this all week. I’m sure I will see you guys again very soon, but still extremely gutted.”


Tags: #aew #lio rush #revpro #global wars

