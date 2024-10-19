WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Interesting Name Spotted Backstage for Night 1 of Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Relaunch Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2024

Jimmy Jacobs is backstage at the relaunch of Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro promotion.

As excitement builds for night one of the two-night MLP: Forged In Excellence events at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, reports indicate that the former AEW creative team member has been spotted at the venue.

When inquired about Jacobs' role at the show, an MLP source simply remarked, “Being Jimmy.”

Night one of MLP: Forged In Excellence kicks off tonight, with night two set for tomorrow evening. Stay tuned for complete MLP: Forged In Excellence results.

