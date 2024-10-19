WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Update on Sammy Guevara's Status with AEW and ROH

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2024

Update on Sammy Guevara's Status with AEW and ROH

"The Spanish God" is set to make his much-anticipated return to the ring.

Sammy Guevara has reportedly received medical clearance to resume in-ring action after a brief hiatus. He had been sidelined following a concussion sustained during a concerning incident in his match against Serpentico at a ROH On HonorClub taping on October 2 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com was the first to share that Guevara is cleared for a wrestling comeback. Guevara himself seemed to confirm this exciting update on X this week, stating, “Good news! LFG!”

Konnan Questions Daniel Garcia's Star Power

Konnan recently assessed AEW wrestler Daniel Garcia and his belief that something is missing in his presentation. During the latest edition [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 19, 2024 06:59PM


Tags: #aew #roh #sammy guevara

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89873/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π