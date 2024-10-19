Update on Sammy Guevara's Status with AEW and ROH

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

"The Spanish God" is set to make his much-anticipated return to the ring.

Sammy Guevara has reportedly received medical clearance to resume in-ring action after a brief hiatus. He had been sidelined following a concussion sustained during a concerning incident in his match against Serpentico at a ROH On HonorClub taping on October 2 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com was the first to share that Guevara is cleared for a wrestling comeback. Guevara himself seemed to confirm this exciting update on X this week, stating, “Good news! LFG!”

Good news! LFG! — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 16, 2024