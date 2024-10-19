WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Konnan Questions Daniel Garcia's Star Power

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2024

Konnan recently assessed AEW wrestler Daniel Garcia and his belief that something is missing in his presentation.

During the latest edition of his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, the AAA booker shared his perspective, stating that Garcia lacks the elusive X factor that makes a star. He remarked, “He just doesn’t come off like a star, bro. He doesn’t have that X factor. Probably Tony [Khan] paid him a lot of money to stay, and it’s another guy that didn’t go to WWE.”

Looking ahead, Garcia is set to team with Private Party to face off against Jack Perry and The Young Bucks on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which will take place in Salt Lake City, UT.

In another recent discussion on the “WrestleBinge” podcast, House of Black member Brody King shared his insights on Chris Jericho, the leader of The Learning Tree, and his thoughts on the potential of Big Bill.

Reflecting on Jericho's mentorship, he said, “It’s very deceiving. I feel like he has this, you know… He wants to give back to the young guys and he wants to mentor people, but as The JAS showed, I don’t know if that is always… the most trustworthy person to take [someone else] under his lead. It seems like everyone that joins some iteration of a Jericho group ends up getting left in the dust, whether it be The Inner Circle or The JAS.”

On Big Bill’s potential, King expressed optimism, stating, “I think Big Bill is a phenomenal talent, I think he is someone that can really break out, and really stand on his own, so I hope that Bill sees that, and keeps himself protected. Bryan Keith is no slouch either. I hope that he doesn’t see this as just an opportunity to get on TV, I hope that he sees this for what it is, and also keeps himself protected.”


Tags: #aew #daniel garcia #konnan

