Riho Shares Health Update, Explains Absence from AEW Due to VISA Issues

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2024

Riho announced on Twitter Friday that she has fully recovered from her arm fracture. However, the former AEW Women's World Champion is unable to return to the United States due to pending VISA renewal approval.

In her statement, Riho shared:

"I broke my arm at the beginning of July and it’s been 3 months. I’m sure you’re all thinking, ‘Why aren’t you coming back?’ As it turns out, my VISA has been renewed and I am still unable to go to the U.S. The bone has healed completely! Although there is still some slowness in movement, I think it will get better in a little while."

Tags: #aew #riho

