Motor City Machine Guns Reflect on WWE SmackDown Debut and Victory

The Motor City Machine Guns have shared their thoughts on their highly anticipated WWE debut, which took place during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Appearing on the latest edition of the "SmackDown Lowdown," Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin reflected on their impressive victory over A-Town Down Under and Los Garzas during Friday night’s show.

Here are some key highlights from the post-show interview:

Chris Sabin on their WWE debut:

“It’s pretty surreal. I’d like to say it’s a dream come true, but it’s more than that. This is a goal accomplished for us. It might have taken over 20 years to get here, to get to this position, but being one match away from being number one contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships? That’s pretty crazy. Just saying it out loud kinda blows my mind a little bit.”

Alex Shelley on their upcoming match with #DIY:

“We take things one step at a time, but DIY is exactly why we came to WWE. Exactly why we want to declare ourselves the best tag team on the planet, because we beat all the great tag teams that already exist in the WWE Universe. So I apologize to you in advance DIY, but you’re looking at the next WWE Tag Team Champions.”