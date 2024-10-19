WWE SmackDown Results (October 18th, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The show opens with officials carrying the Crown Jewel belt in a case from a car into the arena. The show then cuts to clips from last week's SmackDown.

At ringside, The Bloodline make their way to the ring. OTC chants fill the arena as Solo Sikoa gets on the mic and asks Columbia, SC to acknowledge him. Sikoa says they're the present and the future and that he's the Tribal Chief. He takes credit for creating a bigger and stronger family and bloodline. He says neither Roman or Jimmy can do anything about it and brings up how Jey Uso wants nothing to do with them either. Sikoa promises to beat down Reigns continuously until Reigns acknowledges him. Jey Uso's music hits and the crowd erupts into a sea of Yeets. Uso makes his way to the ring through the crowd and gets into the ring. He addresses Sikoa and says he's not out here to fight because at the end of the day Sikoa is still his little brother. He says he's out here to talk to him one on one, uce to uce and for him to think about his actions. Uso says he has issues with Reigns as well, but it's not right to fight with the family like this. He left when things weren't working and now he's the IC champ. He says fighting over the Ula Fala isn't right as it's earned and not taken. Sikoa asks if Jey Uso is done wasting his time as he isn't dividing the family, and to stop calling him Uso's little brother because he's the Tribal Chief now and asks Jey to acknowledge him. He asks Uso if he's in or out? Uso asks why Sikoa had to go get Jacob Fatu, Tonga Loa, and Tama Tonga if he's trying to reunite the family and that there is a reason they stayed away from them. Uso says next time he sees them, things will be different and he leaves the ring. The Bloodline watch Uso as he makes his way to the back.

Match 1 - Tag Team Triple Threat Qualifying Match: The Street Profits w/B-Fab -vs- Pretty Deadly -vs- DIY

DIY and Pretty Deadly are already in the ring when the Profits come out. Ciampa and Ford go at it as Prince leaves the ring. Ford covers Ciampa off the bat and Ciampa gets Ford out of the ring. Prince comes in and Ciampa chases him out of the ring and Wilson takes out Ciampa and Dawkins comes around and takes out Prince. Gargano suicide dives onto Dawkins and Ford does the same to everyone outside. In the ring, Ciampa takes down Ford and covers for two. Wilson comes up and tries rolling up Ciampa. Wilson tags out and Prince is now legal and they double team Ciampa for a two count. Prince gets Ciampa on his feet and elbows him and tags Wilson. Wilson chokes out Ciampa while Prince punches him. Ford comes in and rolls up Prince for a two count and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial break, Wilson is gets slammed from the top rope by Ciampa and Ford hits a 450 Splash onto Ciampa for a two count. The teams all are all hitting each other. The Profits double team Ciampa and Wilson tries to cover for a two count. Ford takes out Pretty Deadly and Prince takes out Ford on the turnbuckles. Pretty Deadly go to double team Ford, but Dawkins comes up and gets Prince on his shoulders and they hit a blockbuster and Ciampa covers Prince for the win.

Winners: DIY

We are told we have a tag match with Naomi and Bayley -vs- Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton and we take a look at the build up to this match tonight and we cut to commercial.

Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns pull up to the arena. Jey Uso comes by and smiles at Jimmy and glares at Reigns. He goes to leave and Reigns stops him and tells him that he's proud of Jey and that they all are. Jey reminds Reigns of "No Yeet".

Nia Jax is backstage on the phone with Tiffany Stratton who says she's sick. Nick Aldis is with Jax and tells her their match isn't cancelled. Jax is stressed as her partner is sick - Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell come in and LeRae says she'll be Jax's partner to which Aldis agrees.

Match 2: Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green -vs- Lash Legend w/Jakara Jackson

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are shown in the audience. The bell rings and Legend and Niven take turns pushing each other. Niven throws Legend in the ropes and takes her down with a shoulder check. Niven goes to splash Legend but she moves out of the way and kicks Niven in the face, splashes her and covers for a one count. Niven takes down Legend and splashes her and covers for a two count. Legend is laid out in the corner and Niven misses a cannonball on Legend. Legend gets some right hands on Niven and beats her in the corner. Legend gets Niven on her shoulders but buckles and Niven runs into a body slam. Green gets on the apron, distracting Legend. Jackson takes out Green and Niven hits Legend and goes for a splash and misses. Legend hits a modified Samoan Drop for the win.

Winner: Lash Legend

Roman Reigns is backstage with Jimmy Uso. Uso says Reigns needs to talk Jey Uso. Reigns says Jey made it clear and it's time to do it his way and he will fix this tonight. Jimmy asks how, and Reigns says he will acknowledge Solo.

Back at ringside, Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring. The Crown Jewel belt is displayed in the ring, and Rhodes first acknowledges the crowd and says people always talk about the next one and challenger and the Crown Jewel title is about the first one. He brings up champion -vs champion matches that people wanted to see from the past - dream matches and when it comes to Crown Jewel there will be a definitive champion. He says people are terrified of Gunther but he isn't, and even if he was, you shouldn't bet against him. He says when he came back to the WWE he knew he was going to be a workhorse and he has paid the price and he will continue to do so and that's why he'll walk out of Crown Jewel as champion - and the real reason he will win is because of his daughter and he wants her to know that he is in the history books as the first champion and that you play to win. Rhodes invites Gunther to stand in the ring with him next week and get his motives for this match.

Corey Graves and Wade Barrett take us back to where Kevin Owens attacked Cody Rhodes and a week later attacked Randy Orton.

We cut to a promo from Owens, who is not at Smackdown as he was asked to not be there. He says things like what he did happens all the time but he's asked to stay home and he thinks it's BS. He says he feels undervalued and underappreciated but he can't get past that. What he can't get over is what Orton did to him. He says Orton betrayed him. He says he can't believe Orton picked Rhodes over him and with all the disrespect WWE is showing him he doesn't know when he'll come back.

Randy Orton is in Nick Aldis' office. Orton says he wants Kevin Owens at Crown Jewel. Aldis says he can't do that for him... Orton ask why. Orton says he isn't asking permission and Aldis says he can't do this for him because it's coming from powers higher up. Orton says he knows who he will have to talk to.

Match 3 - Tag Team Triple Threat Qualifying Match: A-Town Down Under -vs- Los Garza w/Elektra Lopez -vs- Motor City Machine Guns

A-Town Down Under is out first, followed by Los Garza and then MCMG. Sabin, Angel and Waller start the match and go straight for Sabin. Garza and Waller double team Sabin and Angle chops him and sends Waller into him and Sabin is able to get some hits and a cross body on both. Sabin hits a tornado DDT on Waller and sends everyone outside the ring. Sabin comes through the second rope and takes out everyone outside. Waller takes out Alex Shelly. MCMG clean house and gets everyone out outside the ring. Waller is send in the ring and Shelley works on his arm and runs into a punch by Waller. Waller tags out to Theory and we cut to commercial.

We come back to Shelley being held up by Los Garza and then getting slammed into the turnbuckles. Los Garza takes out Waller and hit a double moonsault outside. Waller comes out and takes out Los Garza and then gets in the ring to take out Shelley but MCMG take out Waller. Angel and Shelley are now battling in the ring, and Los Garza double team for a two count. Theory drop kicks Angel and hits neck breaker on Berto and kicks Shelley. Theory gets double teamed by MCMG and then they double team Berto. Shelley comes off the top rope onto Berto and get the win.

Winners: Motor City Machine Guns

Byron Saxton catches up with Andrade and Carmelo Hayes. Hayes and Andrade waste no time attacking each other and Hayes attacks Andrade with his own jewelry that he ripped off of Andrade.

Match 4: Naomi & Bayley -vs- Nia Jax & Candice LeRae w/Indi Hartwell

The bell rings and Jax and Bayley start the match. Jax gets Bayley in the corner and hip checks her into the bottom turnbuckle. Jax tags out and LeRae gets dominated by Bayley. Bayley tags out and Naomi comes in and leg drops LeRae and covers for two. LeRae tags out and Jax comes in and Naomi goes straight for her. Jax is able to throw Naomi down and covers her for a near falls. Jax hits a spinebuster on Naomi and senton and covers for another two count and we cut to commercial.

Back in the ring, Naomi and Jax are on the ground and they both tag out. Bayley takes down LeRae and arm drags her. LeRae counters a suplex and starts punching Bayley. Bayley slams LeRae in the corner and covers her but Jax breaks the pin. Naomi and Bayley both take out Jax and LeRae on the ropes and Naomi takes out Jax on the outside. Bayley goes to take out LeRae but is stopped with the help of Indi Hartwell. Bayley send LeRae into the ring and Hartwell slams Bayley into the ring post and sends her back in the ring. LeRae hits a springboard moonsault and covers Bayley for the win.

Winners: Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

Byron Saxton is talking to Nick Aldis about Andrade and Hayes and he says they'll have match seven next week, and LA Knight will be the special guest referee.

Roman Reigns' music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Reigns asks the crowd to acknowledge him - maybe for the last time. Solo Sikoa's music hits and he comes out in his ring gear without The Bloodline. Sikoa gets a mic as well, and both he and Reigns circle each other in the ring. Reigns brings up Sikoa saying he's made the family and their bloodline is stronger now. He says he doesn't see it - he sees nothing that tells him they're all better off now. If anything they're divided and broken - and after everything they've been through they stand here divided. Reigns says he told his father that he can fix this, and all he wants to do is want to put them all back in the promise land. Sikoa laughs and says he has to acknowledge him to fix this. Reigns acknowledges Sikoa and asks if that makes him feel better. Sikoa says that's not good enough... he needs Reigns to acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief. He asks Reigns to acknowledge him or else... and Reigns screams back "or else what?". Sikoa says Reigns has changed and he won't change either. This prompts Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa out and they're dragging Jimmy Uso who they've beaten up. Sikoa tries to attack Reigns and Reigns takes him out and sends him out of the ring. The Bloodline comes in to attack Reigns and he makes quick work of the all and takes down Sikoa again and grabs the Ula Fala. Sikoa low blows Reigns as he is putting the Ula Fala on his neck. The Bloodline comes in and they start beating down Reigns. Sikoa connects with the Samoan Spike on Reigns and stands above him while Fatu holds up the Ula Fala. Sikoa hits another Samoan Spike on Reigns and Fatu places the Ula Fala around his neck. Sikoa is screaming that this is his bloodline and everyone acknowledges him as the show goes off the air.