Former NWA Champion Tyrus Conducts Exclusive Sit-Down Interview with WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump

Posted By: James Walsh on Oct 18, 2024

Former NWA Champion, WWE Superstar, and current FOX News personality Tyrus did an extensive interview with WWE Hall of Famer and 45th President of the United States Doanld Trump on FOX News today. Tyrus, formerly Brodus Clay in WWE, is an African American male who is a republican. Last month, he presented President Trump with his NWA World Title on Gutfeld.

The duo discussed a wide variety of issues including bringing Nelson Mandela to the US in 1990 by private jet after requests to do so were denied by the US government directly (Trump wasn't President until 2017 and left office in January 2021) as well as discuss the decline fo Jeo Biden's mental health which became front and center after a disasterous debate in late June more or less forced the Democrat party to replace him at the top of the ticket after insisting he was "sharper than ever" and having actors share pictures, fake, of Biden performing yoga to show he's still "got it."

You can watch the whole interview below and it is also available in clips on X.



Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
