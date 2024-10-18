WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News on TNA Wrestling's Considerations for the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 18, 2024

This week, TNA Wrestling made a significant announcement, revealing that Rhino and Bob Ryder will be inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame during the Bound For Glory 2024 event. This news has garnered attention within the wrestling community, especially following comments made by Matt Hardy on his podcast.

“Rhino is a great pick, especially being from the Detroit area. He’s a guy that lives there and takes a lot of pride in living in Detroit now,” Hardy stated, expressing his enthusiasm for Rhino’s induction. He continued to highlight the importance of Bob Ryder in TNA's history, saying, “I don’t know if TNA would exist in the same condition it is right now if not for Bob Ryder. Bob Ryder was hugely influential in TNA and its formation and also its success and just keeping it alive through and through over the years. I’m glad to see both of those guys.”

Hardy also mentioned the discussion among wrestlers regarding Monty Brown's potential inclusion in this year’s Hall of Fame. “I know there was a big push from a lot of the boys, and I’m down with this too, that Monty Brown was someone that was up for consideration, but it seemed like they were having a hard time getting a hold of Monty Brown. He’s kind of off the grid, it seems like, but he would have been a really killer candidate, too, considering it’s in Detroit,” he noted.

As the wrestling world eagerly anticipates Bound For Glory 2024, the induction of Rhino and Bob Ryder into the Hall of Fame marks a notable moment in TNA's legacy.

 

