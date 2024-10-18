Tully Blanchard Claims AEW Fired Him Over One Missed Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tully Blanchard claims he was released by AEW for missing one event. Blanchard, who worked with the promotion from 2019 to 2022, initially teamed with Shawn Spears and FTR before forming “Tully Blanchard Enterprises” in ROH. His group was later sold to Prince Nana, rebranded as “The Embassy,” and Blanchard did not return to television.

In a recent episode of his Tully Vision series on AdFreeShows.com, Blanchard shared, “You miss a show and you get fired,” reflecting on the differences between working with AEW talent and the Four Horsemen. He expressed satisfaction with his time in AEW, stating, “I got on TV for a little while... with some very great talent.”

Last year, Blanchard hinted at issues during an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, suggesting that “somebody didn’t like what I was doing.” Following his absence from ROH's Death Before Dishonor in July 2022, sources reported mixed reasons for his no-show, ultimately leading to his departure from AEW.