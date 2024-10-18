WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Tully Blanchard Claims AEW Fired Him Over One Missed Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 18, 2024

Tully Blanchard Claims AEW Fired Him Over One Missed Event

Tully Blanchard claims he was released by AEW for missing one event. Blanchard, who worked with the promotion from 2019 to 2022, initially teamed with Shawn Spears and FTR before forming “Tully Blanchard Enterprises” in ROH. His group was later sold to Prince Nana, rebranded as “The Embassy,” and Blanchard did not return to television.

In a recent episode of his Tully Vision series on AdFreeShows.com, Blanchard shared, “You miss a show and you get fired,” reflecting on the differences between working with AEW talent and the Four Horsemen. He expressed satisfaction with his time in AEW, stating, “I got on TV for a little while... with some very great talent.”

Last year, Blanchard hinted at issues during an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, suggesting that “somebody didn’t like what I was doing.” Following his absence from ROH's Death Before Dishonor in July 2022, sources reported mixed reasons for his no-show, ultimately leading to his departure from AEW.

Bryan Danielson Scheduled for MRI to Assess Need for Neck Surgery

Bryan Danielson previously stated that his next loss would mark the end of his full-time wrestling career, a moment that unfortunately came [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 18, 2024 02:16PM


Tags: #aew #tully blanchard

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89861/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π